Wrangell’s 4th landslide victim found

2 people remain missing after deadly landslide
KTUU's 70 years of broadcasting
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:10 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRANGELL, Alaska (KTUU) - A fourth victim of last week’s deadly Wrangell landslide was found on Saturday, according to the Alaska State Troopers.

The body of 11-year-old Kara Heller was recovered from the landslide debris at 6:35 p.m. Saturday, according to AST.

In an updated release, authorities said a scent-detection K9 honed in on an area of debris for searchers to focus on. The remains were later recovered with the help of an excavator.

The Nov. 20 landslide took out several homes, including one occupied by the Heller family, and set off an intensive search and rescue operation among multiple agencies.

Authorities believe 65-year-old Otto Florschutz and 12-year-old Derek Heller are the last individuals still missing from the slide.

Those who died also include 44-year-old Timothy Heller, 36-year-old Beth Heller, and 16-year-old Mara Heller.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found dead in a Midtown home early Saturday morning in the 3400 block of Greenland...
1 dead, 2 injured in Midtown shooting
Two Wrangell families and a tight community are mourning this week, following the loss of three...
Names of Wrangell landslide victims released by authorities
Anchorage Fire Department responded to a fire in the Rogers Park neighborhood Friday
Fire in Rogers Park neighborhood guts condo unit
3 people found dead, 1 alive in Wrangell landslide, landslide risk remains high
Troopers end active search, name Wrangell landslide victims
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

Saturday kicks off the holiday shopping season for small businesses
Saturday kicks off the holiday shopping season for small businesses
Vandals graffiti Alaska Black Caucus building
Vandals graffiti Alaska Black Caucus building
Saturday kicked off the start of the holiday shopping season for local establishments with...
Saturday kicks off the holiday shopping season for small businesses
A man was found dead in a Midtown home early Saturday morning in the 3400 block of Greenland...
1 dead, 2 injured in Midtown shooting