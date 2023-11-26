Wrangell’s 4th landslide victim found

WRANGELL, Alaska (KTUU) - A fourth victim of last week’s deadly Wrangell landslide was found on Saturday, according to the Alaska State Troopers.

The body of 11-year-old Kara Heller was recovered from the landslide debris at 6:35 p.m. Saturday, according to AST.

In an updated release, authorities said a scent-detection K9 honed in on an area of debris for searchers to focus on. The remains were later recovered with the help of an excavator.

The Nov. 20 landslide took out several homes, including one occupied by the Heller family, and set off an intensive search and rescue operation among multiple agencies.

Authorities believe 65-year-old Otto Florschutz and 12-year-old Derek Heller are the last individuals still missing from the slide.

Those who died also include 44-year-old Timothy Heller, 36-year-old Beth Heller, and 16-year-old Mara Heller.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.