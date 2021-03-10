Advertisement

Law enforcement officers identified in deadly shooting in Fairbanks

(AST)
(AST)(Alaska State Troopers)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 9:57 AM AKST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers have released the names of the law enforcement officers who were involved in a deadly shooting in Fairbanks in early March.

AST says on March 6, troopers received a report of a man, identified as 27-year-old Jessie Peter of North Pole, at the La Quinta Inn in Fairbanks causing a disturbance. AST says Peter pulled out a gun after the disturbance turned physical and began firing the gun inside the building.

Troopers say when law enforcement arrived on the scene Peter began reloading his gun and ignoring verbal commands by officers. Peter then pointed the gun at law enforcement.

The law enforcement officers who fired their gun are as follows:

  • Sergeant Tyler Stuart, a 10-year veteran of the Alaska State Troopers
  • Trooper David Bozman, a 6-year veteran of the Alaska State Troopers
  • Trooper James Kimura, an 18-year veteran of the Alaska State Troopers
  • Trooper Cody Royer, a 7-month veteran of the Alaska State Troopers
  • Officer Benjamin Barenburg, a 2-year veteran of the Fairbanks Airport Police and Fire Department

Peter was declared deceased at the scene.

The case is being investigated by the Alaska Bureau of Investigation.

