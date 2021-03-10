Law enforcement officers identified in deadly shooting in Fairbanks

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers have released the names of the law enforcement officers who were involved in a deadly shooting in Fairbanks in early March.

AST says on March 6, troopers received a report of a man, identified as 27-year-old Jessie Peter of North Pole, at the La Quinta Inn in Fairbanks causing a disturbance. AST says Peter pulled out a gun after the disturbance turned physical and began firing the gun inside the building.

Troopers say when law enforcement arrived on the scene Peter began reloading his gun and ignoring verbal commands by officers. Peter then pointed the gun at law enforcement.

The law enforcement officers who fired their gun are as follows:

Sergeant Tyler Stuart, a 10-year veteran of the Alaska State Troopers

Trooper David Bozman, a 6-year veteran of the Alaska State Troopers

Trooper James Kimura, an 18-year veteran of the Alaska State Troopers

Trooper Cody Royer, a 7-month veteran of the Alaska State Troopers

Officer Benjamin Barenburg, a 2-year veteran of the Fairbanks Airport Police and Fire Department

Peter was declared deceased at the scene.

The case is being investigated by the Alaska Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.