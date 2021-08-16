Advertisement

Gov. Mike Dunleavy to speak ahead of a PFD-focused special session

The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.(KTUU)
By Sean Maguire
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:36 AM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy will hold a press conference at 12:00 p.m. to discuss the third special session that begins later on Monday afternoon.

The 30-day session will be focused on the long-term future of the Permanent Fund dividend. Legislators are limited to debating a spending cap, putting a dividend formula into the Alaska Constitution and new revenues.

Legislators will be initially unable to pass a dividend for this year. That’s a deliberate “phased approach” from the governor. The idea is that when “significant progress” is made to pass a fiscal plan, Dunleavy can add the 2021 dividend to the special session agenda.

The governor vetoed funding for this year’s PFD on June 30. Unless new funding is approved, Alaskans will not receive a dividend in October.

A fiscal plan working group has been working between sessions to come up with recommendations on the future of the dividend, how to pay for it, a spending cap and how much more the budget can be cut.

The group’s final report has not been released publicly yet.

