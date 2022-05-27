Advertisement

Anchorage man indicted on murder charges in January homicide case

Johnny B. L. Johnson
Johnny B. L. Johnson(Anchorage Police Department)
By Joey Klecka
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:39 AM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man that police arrested as part of a January homicide case was indicted Thursday on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence, according to the Alaska Department of Law.

In a press release, Johnny Brandon Johnson, 38, was indicted on a single count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and one count of tampering with physical evidence in the homicide case of 69-year-old Alan Wagers. Johnson could face up to 99 years in jail for the murder charges and up to five years for the evidence charge.

Johnson was arrested March 16, 2022, on an outstanding felony warrant after a mid-shift patrol officer spotted his truck near West 27th Avenue and Spenard Road and attempted to pull him over. Johnson attempted to escape but additional officers boxed in his truck, leading to a brief chase and subsequent arrest after Johnson fled on foot.

Johnson was later charged in relation to Wagers’ death. Wagers was found Jan. 18 inside his Midtown home on Cottonwood Street with assault injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries on Feb. 27.

The release said Johnson is currently being held without bail by the Department of Corrections and is scheduled to be arraigned in Superior Court on Tuesday.

