Big winter storm brings heavy snow
Colder temperatures return Friday
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:37 PM AKDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Snow was piling up in parts of southcentral on Wednesday as a large winter storm hit the region. Snowfall was highest for Clam Gulch with a reported 20 inches of snow. Nikiski saw between 14 to 20 inches.
Snow is still falling in Anchorage and the valleys going into Wednesday night.
Accumulations could total 4 to 6 inches in the Anchorage bowl, and 7 to ten inches along the hillside.
Winter weather advisories have moved into the Interior as moisture heads north. Fairbanks is likely to see several inches of snow.
A high surf advisory over NW Alaska near Shishmaref goes into effect for coastal areas.
Drivers and pedestrians, take care out there!
