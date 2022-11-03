Big winter storm brings heavy snow

Colder temperatures return Friday
A winter storm is bringing heavy snow to Southcentral Alaska.
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:37 PM AKDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Snow was piling up in parts of southcentral on Wednesday as a large winter storm hit the region. Snowfall was highest for Clam Gulch with a reported 20 inches of snow. Nikiski saw between 14 to 20 inches.

Snow is still falling in Anchorage and the valleys going into Wednesday night.

Accumulations could total 4 to 6 inches in the Anchorage bowl, and 7 to ten inches along the hillside.

Winter weather advisories have moved into the Interior as moisture heads north. Fairbanks is likely to see several inches of snow.

A high surf advisory over NW Alaska near Shishmaref goes into effect for coastal areas.

Drivers and pedestrians, take care out there!

