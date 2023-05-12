Body found near Debarr intersection

FastCast digital headlines for Friday, May 12, 2023.
By Joey Klecka
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:13 AM AKDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was found dead Friday morning in a Russian Jack neighborhood.

The man’s body was reported to the Anchorage Police Department around 8:45 a.m., with multiple officers and medics with the Anchorage Fire Department responding to the scene.

Police said the report said the man was “lying on the ground on the sidewalk at the intersection” of Debarr Road and Hoyt Street. Officers said he was dead when they arrived.

A department spokesperson said no foul play is suspected but added that the case is still open. She said the State Medical Examiner will determine the cause of the death.

The discovery of the body comes just three days after a homicide investigation about a block away on the same street. Police said Tuesday that the body of 37-year-old Leanoano Pati was discovered in an apartment with “trauma to the upper body.” The department did not name any suspects at the time of publication, and did not say whether that investigation was connected to Friday’s investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

