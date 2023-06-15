2 Anchorage economic leaders announce departures

FastCast digital headlines for Thursday, June 15, 2023.
By Joey Klecka and Georgina Fernandez
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:58 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The heads of two of Anchorage’s biggest economic groups are exiting their positions this year, leaving vacancies that will be tough to fill.

Bill Popp, president and CEO of the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation, and Bruce Bustamante, president and CEO of the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce, both put in letters of resignation this month announcing their departures to staff and members of their respective organizations.

Popp has led the AEDC — a private nonprofit corporation that studies and attempts to grow the city’s economy — in his position since April 2007 and has been a key figure in determining trends and future outlooks for the municipality.

In a letter dated June 14, Popp said his last day will be Dec. 16, 2023, giving the Board of Directors approximately six months to appoint a successor.

“I have enjoyed every minute of my 16+ years as leader of this important professional economic development organization for both Anchorage and Alaska,” Popp wrote. “My heart will always be with the amazing staff I have had the privilege to lead over the years, and the AEDC Boards of Directors I have served.”

Prior to his time at AEDC, Popp worked and lived on the Kenai Peninsula, serving in the Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor’s office as a special assistant from 2002 to 2007, following stints as president of the borough Assembly and a government official. He also was a project coordinator of the Challenger Learning Center for Alaska from 1996 to 2000, fundraising $2.5 million for program development, design and construction of the popular Kenai facility.

Bustamante announced his intent to leave the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce Sept. 1, 2023, after seven years with the organization. In a letter dated June 5, Bustamante said he plans to “sample retirement since I have heard great things about it.”

“There have been great opportunities placed in front of this organization and I am proud on how we have continued to work in the best interest of our diverse membership,” Bustamante wrote. “I also have the utmost confidence in the staff of the Anchorage Chamber to carry forward the mission of Advancing Business, Advancing Anchorage.”

Bustamante has 28 years of work experience in Anchorage, including seven years as president and CEO of the Anchorage Convention & Visitors Bureau — now known as Visit Anchorage.

He also held executive positions at Princess Cruises and Alaska Airlines, the latter of which he spent 17 years working at.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign is posted at the South Fork Eagle River Trailhead in Eagle River, Alaska, after a woman...
Hiker describes encounter with sow, cubs along South Fork Eagle River Trail
In depth: Pallet shelters’ feasibility in Anchorage
In depth: Pallet shelters’ feasibility in Anchorage
Anchorage lags behind the nation and even the state when it comes to new construction
Two Anchorage Assembly members say rewriting zoning laws will encourage new construction
Quintillion outage map
Broadband outage affecting North Slope due to undersea fiber cut, company says
Kenny Petersen speaks with a homeless man on the corner across from Petersen's business
Midtown businessman aims to aid, share resources with homeless neighbors

Latest News

Chow Down with Guzzy Grubs: Ichiban Japanese Restaurant
Supreme Court rejects challenge to Indian Child Welfare Act
Supreme Court rejects challenge to Indian Child Welfare Act
A man was found dead early Thursday morning in a parking lot near Dimond Boulevard after shots...
Police investigating fatal Dimond shooting
FastCast June 15, 2023