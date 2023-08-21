Suspect, victims identified in Dillingham double homicide

DILLINGHAM, Alaska (KTUU) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a double homicide in Dillingham, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch.

Joshua Wahl, 31, of Dillingham, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder.

At 10 a.m. on Saturday, a caller to Dillingham police said they found two people dead inside a home near the airport.

Dillingham police officers and troopers came to the home where they found 32-year-old Jennifer Gardiner and 31-year-old Timothy Evans, both of Dillingham, deceased.

Troopers said the victims were shot and killed by Wahl. He was taken into custody on Sunday at 9 p.m. and held in the Dillingham jail.

Wahl is scheduled for a first appearance at the Dillingham Courthouse on Monday morning.

