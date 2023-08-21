Suspect, victims identified in Dillingham double homicide

Morning FastCast Aug. 21, 2023
By Paul Choate
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:44 AM AKDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILLINGHAM, Alaska (KTUU) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a double homicide in Dillingham, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch.

Joshua Wahl, 31, of Dillingham, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder.

At 10 a.m. on Saturday, a caller to Dillingham police said they found two people dead inside a home near the airport.

Dillingham police officers and troopers came to the home where they found 32-year-old Jennifer Gardiner and 31-year-old Timothy Evans, both of Dillingham, deceased.

Troopers said the victims were shot and killed by Wahl. He was taken into custody on Sunday at 9 p.m. and held in the Dillingham jail.

Wahl is scheduled for a first appearance at the Dillingham Courthouse on Monday morning.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers patch
Dillingham double homicide investigation underway
The United States Navy will christen DDG-128 the USS Ted Stevens on Aug. 19.
USS Ted Stevens will be ‘most powerful’ warship in the world
Jonas Bare (50) and Cynthia Hovesepian (37)
Missing Tennessee hikers found near Chena Hot Springs Resort
USS Ted Stevens christened at Ingalls Shipbuilding Pascagoula, MS
Newest Navy destroyer USS Ted Stevens christened in Mississippi
Lily Becker, Catherine Ann Stevens, and Susan Stevens Covich prepare to smash bottles of...
USS Ted Stevens sponsors proud to continue family legacy of service

Latest News

Morning FastCast Aug. 21, 2023
Morning FastCast Aug. 21, 2023
Video Vault: The legacy of Alaska Senator Ted Stevens
Video Vault: The legacy of Alaska Senator Ted Stevens
FastCast for Aug. 20, 2023
FastCast for Aug. 20, 2023
Alaska State Troopers patch
Dillingham double homicide investigation underway